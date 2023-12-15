International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 117,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,565,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 4.3 %

PANW opened at $300.44 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.71, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

