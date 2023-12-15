International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.61 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,044 shares of company stock worth $3,900,207. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

