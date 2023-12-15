International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,910 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Prospect Capital worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 654.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 10,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,573.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $175,363. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.