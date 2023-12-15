International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.62. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

