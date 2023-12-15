International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 3,238 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 605.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.