International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 91,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLHY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FLHY opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1174 per share. This is an increase from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

