International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ally Financial by 136.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ally Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,885,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,956,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Ally Financial Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

