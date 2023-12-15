International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,461 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

