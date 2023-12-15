International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.4221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

