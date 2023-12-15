International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of META opened at $333.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $856.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.