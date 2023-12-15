International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,333,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 428,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $79.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

