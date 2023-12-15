International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,624 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of OFS Capital worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 204.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OFS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFS opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.68. OFS Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 302.23%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

