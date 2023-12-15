International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

