International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 98,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.71. The stock has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

