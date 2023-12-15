International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 36,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $534.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

