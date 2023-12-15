International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 139.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 20.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth about $443,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BNOV opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.