International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,837,000 after buying an additional 277,885 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

