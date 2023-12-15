International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FISV opened at $135.22 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.16.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

