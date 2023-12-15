International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $119.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

