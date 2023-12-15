International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,502 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $251.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.32. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

