International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $402.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

