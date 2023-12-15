International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,145,000 after purchasing an additional 603,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,598,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.49 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

