International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $131.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $154.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.90.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

