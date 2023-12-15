International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225,657 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,716.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 788,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,809,000 after purchasing an additional 744,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 86,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

