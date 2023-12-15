International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.12

Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 32000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,442,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,896,043.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,896,043.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

