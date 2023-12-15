International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $162.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

