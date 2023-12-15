Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Invests $51,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $373,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 15.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2,692.6% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 139,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 134,389 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $16,196,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $2,485,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.