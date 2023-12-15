Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.49 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

