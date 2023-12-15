Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

