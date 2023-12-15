Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 328 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,500 shares of company stock worth $24,709,870. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

