Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $257.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

