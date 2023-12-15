Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.86

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 27670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 699.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after buying an additional 1,522,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,323,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,260,000. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 781,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 769,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

