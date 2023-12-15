Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWBGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 104,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 482% from the previous session’s volume of 17,964 shares.The stock last traded at $76.72 and had previously closed at $76.51.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

