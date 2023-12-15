Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWK opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $83.82 and a 1 year high of $104.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.92.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

