Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWJ. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

