Invictus Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after purchasing an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

