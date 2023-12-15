IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Down 3% Following Insider Selling

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $41.39 and last traded at $41.39. 2,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Specifically, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $32,646.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $653,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $42,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $32,646.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,276 shares of company stock worth $2,054,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRadimed Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $574.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 23.19%. On average, research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IRadimed by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

