iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the November 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,394,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 442,153 shares during the period.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

