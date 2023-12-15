iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the November 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.49.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
