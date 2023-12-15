iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.88

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 15908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

