iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

