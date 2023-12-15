iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 140,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 107,851 shares.The stock last traded at $61.97 and had previously closed at $61.80.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

