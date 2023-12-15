iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.95

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.95 and last traded at $161.95, with a volume of 1312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.66.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $915.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.89.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 109.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.