iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,702 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EFA opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.