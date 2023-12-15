iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

