iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $421,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $165.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

