Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

