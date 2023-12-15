Jack C. Liu Sells 1,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $91,625,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

