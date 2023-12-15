JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Down 3.6%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.34. 1,711,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,897,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.