Jill Klindt Sells 2,931 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE WK opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
