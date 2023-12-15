John F. Malloy Buys 797 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $326.86 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Hubbell by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.